Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UEIC. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 136,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,956. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

