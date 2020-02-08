Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,956. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares in the company, valued at $38,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

