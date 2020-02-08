Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00.

ULH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

