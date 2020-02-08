Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00.

ULH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Earnings History for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

