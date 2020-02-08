US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $51,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 978,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.