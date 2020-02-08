US Bancorp DE Sells 6,448 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,665.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. 1,094,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,031. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

