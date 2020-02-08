US Bancorp DE Sells 9,696 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 2,885,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

