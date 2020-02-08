US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,507 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

