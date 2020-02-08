US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

US Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 415,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

