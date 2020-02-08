Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.78. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%.

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $149,277 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

