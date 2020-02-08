Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $888,278.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.