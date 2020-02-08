Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.57.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 2,312,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.