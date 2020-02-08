ValuEngine Downgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJW. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.83.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.01. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.