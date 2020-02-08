ValuEngine Downgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI traded down $25.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.95. 1,229,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $159,238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $21,556,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $13,070,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.