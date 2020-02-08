ValuEngine Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,979. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euronav by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 198.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

