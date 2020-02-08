ValuEngine Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 6,268,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.