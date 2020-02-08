ValuEngine Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

UFPT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 50,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

