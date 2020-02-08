ValuEngine Upgrades Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EYEN. Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 16,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,499. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

