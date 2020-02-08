ValuEngine Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,791,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

