ValuEngine Upgrades Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Quarterhill stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

