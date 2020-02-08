ValuEngine Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

SYRS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

