Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 3,063,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

