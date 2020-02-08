Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.48. 2,068,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

