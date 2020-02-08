Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 883,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,592. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

