Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 4.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.43. 1,056,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,538. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

