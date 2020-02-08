Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

