Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 557,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,233. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.