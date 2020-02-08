Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 371,617 shares during the period. Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.08. 1,220,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

