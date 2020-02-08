Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 206,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

