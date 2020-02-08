Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

