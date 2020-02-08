Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 23.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $123,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. 1,046,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,964. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

