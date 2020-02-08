Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. Makes New $25,000 Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,762,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.