Veil (VEIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,717.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last week, Veil has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $59,717.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.03439711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 66,760,324 coins and its circulating supply is 57,919,395 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.