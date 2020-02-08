Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Vera Bradley worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,374,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,155 shares of company stock valued at $808,505. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

