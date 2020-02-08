Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF remained flat at $$33.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,449,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,126. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

