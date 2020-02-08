Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,209,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. 896,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.