Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 381,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

