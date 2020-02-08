Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 275.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Livent by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Livent by 50.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Livent by 41.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

