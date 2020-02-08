Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 380,815 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,614,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the period.

QTS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. 197,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

