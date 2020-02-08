Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

