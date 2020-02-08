Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Verge has a market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, BiteBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00781679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034490 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,171,207,159 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Gate.io, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

