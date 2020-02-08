Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,594. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.28. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 276.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

