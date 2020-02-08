Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 2,043 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 3,870,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

