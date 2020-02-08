Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 5,596 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit