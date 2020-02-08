Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 5,596 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

