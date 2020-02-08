Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after acquiring an additional 177,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

