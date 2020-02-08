Vicus Capital Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 118,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. 124,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.