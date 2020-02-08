Vicus Capital Increases Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.18% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 174,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

