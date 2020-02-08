Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

VIR opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

