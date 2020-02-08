Virtu Financial LLC Buys 15,510 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 575.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 51.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $74.14. 840,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,188. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

