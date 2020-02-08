Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $4,194,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

PINS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last 90 days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.