Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

